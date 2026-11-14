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Bethesda confirms 'multiple Fallout projects in active development,' including Fallout 5
11 days ago
Xbox wants more Fallout, and after a yearslong drought of new games, Bethesda Softworks is making it happen. Bethesda plans to release remasters of both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas for modern platforms, the company said in July in a massive roadmap of the developer's future. Those remasters are part of a larger plan to reinvest in Fallout games — including Fallout 5, which is currently in pre-production — and a new untitled project at Obsidian Entertainment.