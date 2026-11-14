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This free Windows app just replaced a Raspberry Pi for DualSense users on PC
By Samarveer Singh,11 days ago
The DualSense is easily one of my favorite controllers to use on a PC, but Sony has always made me work for the privilege. There's nothing quite like the controller when you're gaming on a PlayStation 5, thanks to the fancy haptics, adaptive triggers, the built-in speaker, and everything else that makes the controller feel genuinely different.