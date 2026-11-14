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Someone paid $45 for Claude Fable 5.2 to make an MS Paint image, and the results aren’t too bad
By Simon Batt,11 days ago
How much would you pay for someone to doodle in MS Paint and give you the result? I guess it depends wholly on how talented the artist is. Well, if you'd pay $45 for one of the most powerful consumer-grade LLMs in the world to whip up a picture for you, someone has already done that. And truth be told, it's actually not half bad.