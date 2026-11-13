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Boise State Soccer Earns Four Pac-12 Player of the Year Awards
8 days ago
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State soccer earned four Pac-12 Player of the Year awards and five all-conference selections, the conference announced Friday. Ava de Leest was named Goalkeeper of the Year and earned first-team all-conference honors. Kaitlyn Slocum was named Defender of the Year, while Campbell Wilson was awarded Midfielder of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Both Slocum and Wilson also earned first team all-conference selections.