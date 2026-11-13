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Top 10 Cybersecurity Stories This Week: Jailbroken DeepSeek AI Agent Runs Autonomous Two-Week Intrusion on European Telecom in Operation Snowball, Microsoft Patches 1,093 CVEs Including Exploited Outlook Zero-Day, N-able N-central 4EverAble2Shell Exploited Within Hours of PoC Release
9 days ago
Story 1: Operation Snowball — Jailbroken DeepSeek AI Agent Runs Autonomous Two-Week Attack on European Telecom, Reportedly Accesses Millions of Patient Records. Impact: CRITICAL Campaign Name: Operation Snowball Researcher: Malbear Labs (published November 8, 2026) Attacker Tooling: Custom agentic framework running on DeepSeek Flash (1M-token context), jailbroken via “Little Code Sauce” template + 78,000-character operator system prompt Initial Access CVE: CVE-2026-20320 — Cisco BroadWorks XXE (CVSS 7.5; fixed August 2026, patch undeployed at target) Scope: One unnamed European telecom provider + 13 organizations hosted on its infrastructure; campaign ran more than two weeks Attribution: Chinese-speaking operator (language of operator messages); no state actor link claimed; Malbear assessed as not linked to known groups.