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Houston Firm Preps 278 Lego-Style Cottages for Texas' First Margaritaville
By Elliott Greene,11 days ago
A Houston-based homebuilder is methodically assembling pieces of Texas' first Margaritaville-branded beach community away from the Gulf Coast entirely, fabricating cottages in a warehouse before they ever touch Galveston sand. Developer RREAF Holdings announced on July 1 that the Margaritaville Beach Cottages Galveston project had entered its precision build phase, with 278 furnished cottages planned for the site.
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