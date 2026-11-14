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Jonathan Lange: Wyoming Can Restore U.S. Confidence in Elections
11 days ago
Senate Republicans met in Washington last Tuesday to preserve power for the establishment. Leadership that sandbagged the Save America Act for seven months, including Wyoming’s senior senator, John Barrasso, fought off grassroots attempts at holding them accountable for the midterm bloodbath that flipped 100% of contested seats and handed a double-digit majority to the party of Hakeem Jeffries.
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