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Dover rescinds ICC codes ordinance over format errors, will debate revised ordinance
By Delaware Public Media,11 days ago
Dover City Council rescinds a controversial ordinance, but a Committee says a similar measure might be back on the books soon. Dover City Council voted this week to rescind Ordinance No. 2025-19, which adopts the 2024 ICC Codes as official city ordinance. With it came the controversial mandate of sprinkler systems to new housing construction.