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JB Smoove Talks Creativity and Fighting AI Fears, Evan Shapiro Breaks Down the Digital Entertainment Economy at Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast
By Mya Copeland,11 days ago
JB Smoove brought his signature creative swagger and Evan Shapiro broke down the digital entertainment economy during lively conversations held as part of Variety‘s annual Business Managers Breakfast presented by City National Bank. The event, held Thursday in West Hollywood, hosted Variety’s 2026 Business Managers Elite honorees and recognized Citrin Cooperman’s Arnie Herrmann as Business […]