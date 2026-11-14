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BMW Recalls 720,796 Vehicles, Tells Owners to Park Outside Over Fire Risk
By Jerry McAllister,11 days ago
BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles across the country because of a fire risk that exists even when the cars are parked and turned off. The German automaker is urging affected owners to park outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until a repair is available, after discovering that a water-pump electrical connector can be exposed to water and short-circuit.