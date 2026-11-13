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Hollywood Still Faces Weekend Disruptions After FAA Lifts Flight Ground Stop
By Clayton Davis,11 days ago
UPDATED: In the wake of a four-hour long flight ground stop, Hollywood can still expect a weekend of disruptions after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted the shutdown Friday evening. Travel plans were thrown into question for talent, executives and buyers headed to and from Los Angeles and New York during one of the busiest stretches […]