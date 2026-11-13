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Drought Programs for Livestock Producers
11 days ago
(Farmington, Mo.) State Meteorologists say much of southeast Missouri is in a D3 extreme drought Alert causing alarm for livestock producers. A Livestock Specialist with the St. Francois County University of Missouri Extension office, Mike Graham, says this situation can cause a shortage of forage for livestock to graze on. Graham adds the Livestock Forage Disaster Program from the Farm Service Agency has funds set aside to help producers in need so they can feed their animals.