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Natalie Layne’s “Home to Me” Featured in New Movie Jimmy
By 20 the Countdown,9 days ago
Christian music artist and songwriter Natalie Layne has a song featured in Jimmy, a new movie that arrived in theaters last week. The film tells the story of legendary actor James Stewart, best known for his iconic role as George Bailey in the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life. But rather than focusing solely on his Hollywood career, Jimmy explores more of Stewart’s life, including his service as a pilot during World War II and his experiences returning home after the war.