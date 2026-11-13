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Track & Field Signs Three-Time Texas State Champion Naomi Jones
By Braydin Sik,11 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed sprinter Naomi Jones, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Friday. Jones is a 15-time All-American at the AAU and Nike level so far in her high school reign. The Dallas, Texas, native attends Dallas Lincoln High School and runs for the Desoto Nitro Track Club. Along with her All-American honors, she is a three-time national champion.