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South Carolina DOT Completes I-26 and I-95 Interchange Project
By I-95 Exit Guide,10 days ago
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the I-26/I-95 Interchange Project in Orangeburg, Dorchester counties on Thursday, November 19, at 11:00 a.m. Originally scheduled for completion in Summer 2027, the project is being completed six months ahead of schedule, marking...
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