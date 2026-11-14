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Sebastian Rancik scores 17 to help Florida St. beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-60
By The Associated Press,11 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik had 17 points and eight rebounds, Kam Taylor scored 14 and Florida State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-60 on Friday. Anthony Robinson II added 10 points and Alex Steen had 10 points and nine rebounds for Florida State (3-1), which was coming off an 81-72 loss to No. 1 Florida on Tuesday.