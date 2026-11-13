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L.A.’s Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Holy Matrimony for Mercedes and Benz in an Exhibit of the Automaker’s Most Significant Models
By Casey Williams,11 days ago
A century… That’s how long ago Daimler and Benz merged to form Mercedes-Benz on June 28, 1926. A special exhibit titled “World Class: 100 Years of Mercedes-Benz” at The Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A. focuses on one of the world’s most renowned automakers. I had a chance to visit and speak with the exhibit’s curator.