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FSU moves to 3-1 with 24-point win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
By Perry Kostidakis,12 days ago
Florida State bounced back from its first loss of the year with an 84-60 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, utilizing dominance on the boards to move to 3-1 on the season. The Seminoles opened on a 10-0 run, capped by a Kam Taylor four-point play and a Sebastian Rancik jumper, which forced an early Islanders timeout at the 17:24 mark. FSU stretched it to 12-2 shortly after, but then went more than four minutes without a field goal, its points at the free-throw line managing to keep TAMUCC at a distance.