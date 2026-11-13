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Colorado Lands Spot in IBM's Global Accelerator to Build Out Quantum Workforce
By Hailey Armstrong,11 days ago
Colorado has been picked to join a global IBM program aimed at building AI and quantum readiness across the state, with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade set to work directly with the tech giant on new data tools for talent and industry planning. The announcement places Colorado alongside a small group of organizations worldwide selected for IBM's latest Impact Accelerator cohort.