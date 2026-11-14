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Santa Paula Man Arrested After Multiple 3D-Printed Weapons and Components Seized
By Andrew Gillies,11 days ago
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, a 28-year-old Santa Paula man was arrested for multiple gun-related charges after several printed firearms and weapons components were recovered during a search of his home on Santa Barbara Street. Earlier this month, detectives with the West County Special Enforcement Unit started...
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