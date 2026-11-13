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Julie A. (Molander) Leichty
By Lisa Grilliot,9 days ago
Julie A. (Molander) Leichty 85, of rural Kalona, passed from this life on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. A celebration of life will be held Monday, November 16, 2026, at 10:00 AM, at the Sharon Center United Methodist Church north of Kalona. The service will be available via livestream on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook and YouTube pages. Following the service, there will be a fellowship meal at the church, and then a private family burial at the Finley Cemetery near Crawfordsville. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 3 – 6 PM at the Sharon Center United Methodist Church. A memorial fund has been established for the Pleasantview Home, Sharon Center United Methodist Church, and the Grace Community Church. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.