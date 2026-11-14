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Bird flu outbreak raises pandemic concerns as virus spreads across US farms
By Jay Gray,11 days ago
Health experts warn that the simultaneous circulation of bird flu and seasonal influenza could increase the risk of a new virus capable of spreading between humans. A growing bird flu outbreak across the United States is raising concerns among public health experts, as infections spread through dairy cattle and poultry flocks and scientists warn about the potential for the virus to evolve.