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Waclaw ‘Adam’ Adamczyk
11 days ago
Wacław “Adam” Adamczyk, Warsaw, died Oct. 4, 2026. He was born Oct. 8, 1952, in Cieszyn, Poland. He married Maria on Aug. 24, 1974; she survives. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Warsaw, on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. After the service, the family invites you to join them in celebrating Adam’s life at Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw. This gathering will be a time to reflect on his journey, share stories and cherished memories. Food and drinks will be provided. Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw is entrusted with arrangements.