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First frost and freeze tonight; frost advisory in effect for coastal counties
By Jason Smith,11 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast will experience its first frost and freeze event tonight as temperatures drop to freezing across much of the region. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the inland sections of coastal counties including Mobile, Baldwin and the panhandle. Early morning lows will be near freezing in Washington, Clark, Monroe and Conecuh counties, with most locations seeing lows between 30 and 32 degrees. Frosty conditions are possible down to near Interstate 10. Temperatures will stay chilly through the weekend with another cold night expected Saturday overnight before gradually rebounding early next week.