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Silver Lake Council Hears Concerns About Claypool Elementary, Ordinance Enforcement
By Maddie Jo Shultz, Correspondent,11 days ago
SILVER LAKE – At Thursday night's meeting, rescheduled from Wednesday, the Silver Lake Town Council heard from the public regarding the possibility of Claypool Elementary's closure and the enforcement of town ordinances regarding trash, abandoned vehicles, unmowed lawns and more. Anna Berner, Kari Airgood and others spoke up against...