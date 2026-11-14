undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fantastic Four to make first Avengers Campus appearances at Disney California Adventure Nov. 20
By Pamela Fitzgerald,12 days ago
Marvel’s First Family is moving in. Starting Nov. 20, the Fantastic Four will make limited-time appearances at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, the first time the team has appeared in the land. This comes as Disneyland Resort gears up for Avengers: Doomsday. The film opens exclusively in theaters on Dec. 18.