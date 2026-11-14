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El Paso making a bid for a major military installation
11 days ago
Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) — The El Paso City Council has authorized the pursuit of a new military installation. City staff has been directed to seek a nomination to host the U.S. Department of Defense’s Next Great American Base, a major military investment that could strengthen the regional economy and create thousands of jobs an billions of dollars in economic impact and thousands of jobs. If selected, El Paso could see an estimated $4 billion to $7 billion in annual economic activity and 26,000 to 44,000 jobs supported across the regional economy. The nomination will advance through the state and federal review process, with a federal selection anticipated in June 2027.
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