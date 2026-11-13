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UH Lands $2.5M Grant to Catch Liver Cancer With a Light-Based Blood Test
By Elliott Greene,10 days ago
1515 Holcombe Blvd #220 — Texas Liver Cancer Research Context. The University of Houston has landed a five-year, $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to push forward a light-based technology that could one day detect liver cancer from a simple blood draw instead of a tissue biopsy. The work, led by electrical and computer engineering professor Wei-Chuan Shih, centers on reading molecular signals inside microscopic particles called exosomes that cells release into the bloodstream.