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CNMI, Guam flights unaffected by FAA nationwide ground stop
By Bryan Manabat,11 days ago
FLIGHTS serving the CNMI and Guam were operating normally Saturday despite a nationwide ground stop the Federal Aviation Administration issued over telecommunications problems affecting regional air traffic control centers. The FAA announced the ground stop on Nov. 13, citing “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety.”. The Commonwealth...