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Seeking Public Input on the SFWMD's Draft 2027-2032 Strategic Plan
10 days ago
The South Florida Water Management District (District) invites our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the District's Draft 2027-2032 Strategic Plan. The plan serves as a blueprint for achieving balanced regional water resource management. The District updates the Strategic Plan annually to highlight its work to continue to advance Everglades restoration, protect communities from flooding, meet the region’s water needs, and engage the public and stakeholders over the next five years.