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Mansfield Falls to Frostburg State in First Road Trip of the Season
11 days ago
FROSTBURG, Md. - The Mansfield Mountaineers women's basketball team traveled to Frostburg State University to face the Bobcats in the Conference Challenge and fell by a score of 86-48. The Mounties (0-2) were led by Jenna Kasmierski, who put up a double-double, tallying 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Addi Salus added eight points and two blocks. Both Abbey Cappelletti and Zaria Spann aided the scoring with seven points each.