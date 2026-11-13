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Accountability is Not Revenge: Democrats Should Give Up the ‘Log Kya Kahein Gai’ Mentality
By Afsheen Shamsi,10 days ago
Nearly two weeks ago, voters handed Democrats something rare: not a narrow opening but a mandate. The party flipped seven Senate seats, won back the House by a wide margin and took legislatures in places that hadn’t gone blue in decades. The first part of the message was plain: nearly nine in ten voters said the cost of living was a major factor in their vote. The second part was just as loud, if harder to poll. Americans are tired of a government that answers to no one.