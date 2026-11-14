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U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes expanding hunting access for recreational alligator hunting
By WBRZ Staff,11 days ago
BATON ROUGE — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed expanding public hunting access to seven national wildlife refuges in Louisiana for recreational alligator hunting on Friday. Under the proposal, Bayou Sauvage Urban, Big Branch Marsh, Black Bayou Lake, D'Arbonne, Delta, Tensas River and Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuges...
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