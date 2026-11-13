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Editor's Picks 11/13: Lindsey Everly, Big Guy & The Very Large Men, Vandoliers
9 days ago
Each week, editor Rachel Cholst picks the best queer country to send you off into your weekend. Lindsay Everly serves us honeyed Golden State country on Fool's Gold. While Everly may sing of heartbreak, missed connections, and unwanted attention, there is an air of breeziness, a cosmic cool: life may disappoint, but that could change at any time – even if all evidence points to the contrary. "Rich Man, Poor Man" is a timeless waltz with a timeless dilemma while "Miss, Ms, or Mrs?" gently skewers the patriarchy. But when you follow those up with the slinky grooves of "Gold Coast" and the title track, it's hard to stay down for long. Everly's voice is pure classic country, imbued with warmth and dimension that makes the everyday grit glitter just a little bit instead.