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Gov. Ferguson seeks $10M to help develop Eastern Wash. clean-energy hub
By Lisa Stiffler,12 days ago
Gov. Bob Ferguson is proposing $10 million to fund basic infrastructure needed for the Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park, a master-planned industrial area in Eastern Washington that will foster development of large-scale clean energy, advanced manufacturing and supply chains. The proposal will be included in his 2027–29 capital budget.