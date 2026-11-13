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Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-49ers
By DallasCowboys.com,10 days ago
FRISCO, Texas -- The 42nd chapter of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry will be written at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, as Dallas looks for consecutive wins for the first time this season. It'll be no easy task against 7-1 San Francisco, who is atop the NFC and has won four straight games against the Cowboys. Both the 49ers and Cowboys have multiple former players and coaches from each side, as DT Osa Odighizuwa and former DC Matt Eberflus make their first return trips to Dallas, and LB Dee Winters will face his former team with a star on his helmet.