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Yella Beezy’s New Life Behind Bars Comes With No Privacy And One Shower A Day
By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.,11 days ago
Yella Beezy once had the money, the cars and the women. Now, the rapper will spend the rest of his life behind bars, where even a little privacy is apparently too much to ask. The “That’s On Me” rapper is getting a crash course in prison living after being found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 killing of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3. And according to TMZ, which obtained the facility’s handbook, Beezy’s new reality comes with some pretty strict rules.