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Downtown Racine plans Creative Crawl Christmas Market for Dec. 4
By Racine County Eye Staff,11 days ago
RACINE — Downtown Racine’s December First Friday will bring a Creative Crawl Christmas Market to participating businesses on Friday, Dec. 4, combining holiday shopping with art activities, demonstrations and live entertainment. The event runs 4 to 9 p.m. throughout downtown, according to Downtown Racine Corporation. Admission is free...
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