undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nebraska Pearl Harbor victim laid to rest beside brother at Fort McPherson
By Emma Leek,11 days ago
More than 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, a Nebraska soldier killed that morning has finally been brought home. Keya Paha County native Cpl. Lester Lebolt was 21 when the Japanese attacked Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. He was among the more than 2,400 Americans killed that day, which then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described as “a date which will live in infamy.”