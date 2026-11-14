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Castro project sparks conversation about most vulnerable students in Mountain View Whisman School Board meeting
By Christina Casillas,11 days ago
A Mountain View Whisman School District discussion and approval of a $3.4 million weather protection project that has been pushed for roughly seven years at Castro Elementary School revealed discontent with the district’s track record at the school. The scope of the project, approved at the Oct. 22 board...