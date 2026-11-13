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Sonic the Hedgehog 35th anniversary animated short
8 days ago
An animated short film produced by SEGA, dedicated to the anniversary of its most popular character, has been released online and is available for free. Announced this summer at Anime Expo [AX], the animated short film Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond is now available in its full, 13-minute version, featuring animation produced by the Los Angeles and Hong Kong-based studio GXS Productions.