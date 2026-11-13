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Managing Cash Flow and Currency Swings in Global Trade
By Rod Stephenson,11 days ago
Operating a commerce business frequently requires looking beyond domestic borders for inventory, raw materials, or specialized components. Sourcing internationally can expand product lines and open access to specialized manufacturers, but it introduces an entirely new layer of financial complexity. When transactions cross borders, standard expectations around supplier payment schedules, transit windows, and account reconciliation change dramatically.