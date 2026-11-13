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Financial Steps to Take an Online Venture on the Road
By Rod Stephenson,10 days ago
Running an independent enterprise entirely through a screen provides exceptional agility, low overhead, and broad geographical reach. Yet many digital entrepreneurs eventually discover that face-to-face interactions, regional workshops, and on-site consultations can strengthen client relationships in ways virtual calls cannot match. Taking a business from a home office out onto the road introduces a completely different layer of financial responsibility that requires careful forethought.