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FAA ground stop live updates: Duffy blames 'overloaded' routers; thousands of flights canceled
By Follow ABC News on Google,11 days ago
The DHS secretary said there were no indications of a cyberattack. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop for all airports Friday -- a more than four-hour disruption that snarled travel from coast to coast with canceled flights and stranded passengers. At a White House news conference...