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Sandbag stations open 24/7 in Livermore for storm prep
By Jude Strzemp,11 days ago
Livermore has added three new sandbag stations this year to help residents prepare for the rainy season. There are now a total of seven self-service locations across the city, all of which are open 24/7. New locations this year include the Water Reclamation Plant at 101 W. Jack London Blvd. and the Zone 7 Water Agency buildings on College Avenue at Parkway Park and Hartford Avenue at Bluebell Drive.