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“LOOK BACK” | A film by Hirokazu Koreeda | Official Trailer
By Nobuhiro Hosoki,8 days ago
GKIDS Films has dropped a new trailer for a highly anticipated Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest outing, “Look Back.”. Confident grade-schooler Fujino draws comics for her school newspaper, earning the admiration of her classmates. When her artwork is surpassed by her reclusive peer Kyomoto, she becomes obsessed with honing her skills, eventually burning out and giving up drawing altogether. But when Fujino finally meets Kyomoto, she discovers that Kyomoto has been her devoted fan all along. Bound by their shared passion, they spend irreplaceable years drawing manga together until a fateful event changes their lives forever.