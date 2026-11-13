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West Palm Beach Man, 54, Dies Crossing Military Trail in Nighttime Hit
By Carlos Mendez,9 days ago
Military Trail & Cherry Rd. — Approximate Site of Fatal Pedestrian Crash. A 54-year-old West Palm Beach man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a Honda Element while crossing Military Trail on foot, just north of Cherry Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Miguel Yanez and said the crash happened at about 10:03 p.m.
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