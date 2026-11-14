undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flights grounded nationwide, impacting local airports and travel ahead of game day
By Gabriella Marin,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide grounding of all flights Friday afternoon, after a telecommunications outage disrupted air traffic control operations, affecting flights at airports across the country. United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said communications problems affecting 22 regional air traffic control centers led to the emergency...