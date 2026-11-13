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Inside The Betsy’s Star-Studded Miami Art Week 2026 Lineup
7 days ago
Just in time for Miami Art Week, The Betsy – South Beach announces a lineup featuring 14 artists across nine property-wide galleries, new works, digital light mapping, live jazz, and a public reception with a commissioned dance performance. All programs are free and open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Co-owner and art curator Lesley Goldwasser conceived this initiative to blend global perspectives with local roots, creating dialogue among the hotel’s architecture, memory, and human connection.