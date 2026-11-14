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Shasta County man gets 235 years for child sex crimes
By Robert Sheridan,11 days ago
REDDING, Calif. — A Shasta County man received a lengthy prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a young child. Dana Crouse was sentenced to 235 years-to-life in prison following a Shasta County jury verdict reached on May 28, 2026, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. The jury found Crouse guilty of 15 counts total, including sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger, aggravated sexual assault of a child and oral copulation with a child 10 years old or younger.